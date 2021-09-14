China's Fujian reports 120 confirmed COVID-19 cases

East China's Fujian Province reported 120 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19 local asymptomatic carriers as of 6 pm Tuesday, said local authorities.

East China's Fujian Province reported 120 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19 local asymptomatic carriers as of 6 pm Tuesday, said local authorities.

The confirmed cases occurred in the cities of Putian, Quanzhou, and Xiamen, and the new asymptomatic carrier was detected in Putian, the provincial anti-pandemic workgroup said in a press conference.

All of the infected have been transferred to designated hospitals for treatment.

Since the latest resurgence began on Friday, local authorities have made all-out efforts to trace the close contacts, who are all under concentrated quarantine.

As of Monday, two areas in the province have been classified as COVID-19 high-risk areas and four more as medium-risk areas.