China releases updated epidemic prevention directions for medical institutions

China's health authority has released updated directions for controlling and preventing the spread of COVID-19 in medical institutions.

Medical institutions are key locations for COVID-19 diagnosis and treatment and face continuous risk of epidemic outbreak, say the directions, urging them to stay on the guard and strictly implement epidemic prevention measures.

The directions require all medical workers, newly-accepted patients and those in their company to undergo regular nucleic acid tests. Medical institutions are required to immediately report any positive result to local epidemic control and prevention departments, so as to block the spread of the virus as early as possible.

The directions emphasize that medical workers at fever outpatient departments receiving patients from abroad or high-risk and medium-risk areas in the country should be put under strict close-loop management, and their contact with people outside the hospital be restricted.

The same requirements apply to all personnel working in quarantine wards of designated COVID-19 treatment medical institutions, say the directions.

The directions also urge medical institutions to care for medical workers and ensure they receive adequate rest and food.

The directions also stipulate requirements regarding sanitation, use of protective equipment and other aspects.