Activities for children under 14 in quarantine

Children under 14 years old who are placed under quarantine during the recent outbreak of COVID-19 in the eastern Chinese city of Putian, Fujian Province, have been arranged to live with a family member, the city's epidemic control headquarters said on Wednesday.

The sudden change of living environment will inevitably lead to children suffering from maladjustment, according to an official at the headquarters. To avoid this from happening, besides providing nutritious food such as milk and medicines such as prickly heat powder, the local government has planned to purchase a set of educational toys, books and snacks to keep the children occupied.

The headquarters said that teachers who are also undergoing quarantine will organize psychological counseling, COVID-19 related classes, and physical activities, including rope skipping and eye exercises online.

The city reported 99 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five asymptomatic cases from September 10 to 14. As of Tuesday, a total of 3,143 close contacts and 2,966 secondary close contacts have been quarantined for medical observation.