6.0-magnitude quake in SW China's Sichuan kills 2, injures 3

Xinhua
  08:24 UTC+8, 2021-09-16       0
Two people were confirmed dead and three others injured after a 6.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Luxian County of Luzhou City, southwest China's Sichuan Province.
Xinhua
  08:24 UTC+8, 2021-09-16       0
6.0-magnitude quake in SW China's Sichuan kills 2, injures 3
Xinhua

A street in Luxian County in Sichuan Province is scattered with debris after the earthquake on September 16, 2021.

As of 5am on Thursday, two people were confirmed dead and three others injured after a 6.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Luxian County of Luzhou City, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The dead and injured were reported at Caoba Village, Fuji Township of Luxian County, local authorities said.

The earthquake, occurred at 4:33am, has also caused the collapse of some houses.

According to the China Earthquake Networks Center, the epicenter was monitored at 29.2 degrees north latitude and 105.34 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 10 km.

Approved by the provincial government, the earthquake relief headquarters of Sichuan has activated a level-II response, the second highest in China's four-tier earthquake emergency response system.

After the quake, the Luzhou City has launched a level-I emergency response and sent personnel for disaster investigation and rescue.

Further rescue is under way.

6.0-magnitude quake in SW China's Sichuan kills 2, injures 3
Xinhua

A rescuer carries an old woman in Luxian County, Sichuan Province, on September 16, 2021.

6.0-magnitude quake in SW China's Sichuan kills 2, injures 3
Xinhua

A street is littered with fallen bricks in Luxian County, Sichuan Province, on September 16, 2021.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
