News / Nation

'Go to hell' response to complaint gets Party chief suspended

Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  12:07 UTC+8, 2021-09-16       0
The official remains under investigation after claiming he mistook the 1,000-word text message received at midnight as spam.
Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  12:07 UTC+8, 2021-09-16       0
'Go to hell' response to complaint gets Party chief suspended

Yin Huiqiang, Party chief of the Justice Bureau of Pingshan County in Hebei Province

The Party chief of a north China county's justice bureau has been suspended after his cursing text message response to an unknown complainant, The Beijing News reported yesterday.

Yin Huiqiang, Party chief of the Justice Bureau in Pingshan County, Hebei Province, replied "Go to hell" in a text message to a woman's complaints on September 12.

Yin was severely criticized for his misconduct and ordered to undertake a profound self-criticism pending further investigation, the report said, citing Liu Yongzhi, deputy Party chief of the bureau.

A message was sent to Yin from an unknown complainant surnamed Guan at 1:38am on September 12. Yin explained when he saw the message which contained a website link, some letters and symbols in the morning, he mistook it for spam.

Guan got Yin's phone number through another acquaintance, The Beijing News reported earlier.

Yin contacted Guan and apologized on September 14.

Guan told the newspaper that she sent a 1,000-word text message, introducing herself and detailing the alleged violations she was claiming, with several web links.

The violations Guan claimed are also being investigated, with the results to be published once they are resolved.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     