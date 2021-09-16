China prepares to launch Tianzhou-3 cargo spacecraft

The combination of the Tianzhou-3 cargo spacecraft and a Long March-7 Y4 carrier rocket has been transferred to the launching area of the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site.

People's Daily

The combination of the Tianzhou-3 cargo spacecraft and a Long March-7 Y4 carrier rocket has been transferred to the launching area of the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site, the China Manned Space Agency said on Thursday.

The CMSA said the Tianzhou-3 cargo spacecraft will be launched in the near future at an appropriate time.

The facilities and equipment at the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site are in good condition, and various pre-launch function checks and joint tests will be carried out as planned, the CMSA added.