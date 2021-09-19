﻿
Survey shows Chinese parents support reduced excessive workloads for young students

Xinhua
  10:34 UTC+8, 2021-09-19       0
Of the total respondents, 86.8 percent said they are in favor of enhancing education quality in schools while easing students' burden of off-campus tutoring.
Xinhua
  10:34 UTC+8, 2021-09-19       0

An overwhelming majority of Chinese parents surveyed said they support China's efforts to ease the burden of excessive homework and off-campus tutoring for students undergoing compulsory education.

The survey, jointly conducted by the Central Committee of the Communist Youth League of China and the China Youth Daily newspaper, polled 511,043 respondents across the country. Among the respondents, 67.3 percent were parents of primary school students and 32.7 percent were parents of junior middle school students.

Of the total respondents, 86.8 percent said they are in favor of enhancing education quality in schools while easing students' burden of off-campus tutoring, while around 74.8 percent voiced support for reduced homework.

The survey also showed that respondents who have a better knowledge about the new measures on easing the burden of students are more inclined to support these measures.

Parents who said they know well about the measures accounted for 12.8 percent of all respondents, and the support rate among them reached 91.2 percent, while those who said they know little or have no knowledge about the measures accounted for 35.5 percent of the total, with the support rate among them reaching 79.7 percent.

