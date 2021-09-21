News / Nation

Inner Mongolia university instructor fired for harassment of student

Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  15:05 UTC+8, 2021-09-21       0
A teacher at the Inner Mongolia University of Finance and Economics was fired and removed as a Party member after a former student claimed that he harassed her.
Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  15:05 UTC+8, 2021-09-21       0
SSI ļʱ

A teacher at the Inner Mongolia University of Finance and Economics was fired and removed as a Party member after a former student claimed that he harassed her.

The university has asked the education bureau of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region to revoke the teacher's license, the university said in a statement today.

A former student claimed Wu Feng hugged and kissed her and repeatedly sent messages to harass her in 2018 when she was an undergraduate student.

The university said that Wu seriously "violated social morals" and the "code of ethics for teachers." All honors and bonuses Wu has been given will be rescinded.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
SSI ļʱ
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     