Local coronavirus case in Harbin causes shutdowns

Movie theaters, bath houses, clubs and other indoor entertainment venues in Harbin, a city in northeast China, were ordered to shut down temporarily after a locally transmitted coronavirus case was reported today.

The patient was reported by the No. 2 People's Hospital in Bayan County in Harbin, capital of Heilongjiang Province.

The city advised its citizens to avoid non-essential outbound travel. Scenic areas and public transportation will impose traffic restrictions. All large gatherings will be canceled, the local government said today.

The patient rode high-speed train G492 from Ji'an City to Nanchang City, Jiangxi Province, on September 7 and boarded Sichuan Airlines flight 3U8266 to Harbin Taiping International Airport the same day.

The patient visited multiple places, including a role-playing detective game club, and visited for three consecutive days.

The local government urged people to report to their community offices if they had been to those locations.