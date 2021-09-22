Chinese mainland reports 16 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Thirteen of the new local cases were reported in Fujian and the other three were reported in Heilongjiang.

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 16 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday.

Thirteen of the new local cases were reported in Fujian and the other three were reported in Heilongjiang.

Also reported were 25 new imported cases, including 14 in Yunnan, six in Shanghai, two each in Fujian and Guangdong, and one in Sichuan, the commission said.

Two new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai on Tuesday, it said, adding that no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported.