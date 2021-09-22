Railway trips near 35m in China during holiday

Some 34.99 million railway passenger trips were made in China during the four-day travel rush for the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, official data showed Wednesday.

From September 18 to 21, the average number of daily railway passenger trips reached nearly 8.75 million, according to the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

Passenger trips peaked at 10.48 million on Sunday, the company said.

The Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on September 21 this year, is a traditional festival symbolizing family reunions.