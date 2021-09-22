﻿
News / Nation

China's Harbin ramps up efforts to curb COVID-19 resurgence

Xinhua
  17:34 UTC+8, 2021-09-22       0
Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, has been on high alert after new local COVID-19 infections were reported on Tuesday.
Xinhua
  17:34 UTC+8, 2021-09-22       0

Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, has been on high alert after new local COVID-19 infections were reported on Tuesday.

Heilongjiang Province had reported eight confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases by Wednesday noon, all in Harbin, the provincial health commission said.

Harbin, with a population of more than 10 million, launched citywide nucleic acid testing on Tuesday afternoon and plans to complete the campaign by the end of Thursday, according to the city's COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters.

The headquarters encouraged local residents to stay put and avoid gathering to reduce the risk of infection.

Harbin has tightened curbs by suspending commercial operations in relatively confined spaces and private clinics and limiting the number of visitors to local tourist sites to 50 percent of the capacity.

Harbin Taiping International Airport said those who want to leave must provide a negative nucleic acid test result issued within 48 hours before their departure.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     