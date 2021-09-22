Giant-panda cub born in SW China's Sichuan

A giant-panda cub has been born at a base of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in southwest China's Sichuan Province, the center said on Wednesday.

A giant panda named "Xiu Qiu" gave birth to the cub on Tuesday at the Shenshuping giant panda base in Wolong National Nature Reserve.

To date, the center has registered 24 giant-panda newborns, including nine twin pairs, in 2021.

The center has recorded a relatively high birth rate of panda twins this year, suggesting an improvement in management and breeding methods, as well as the successful ex-situ protection of the species, according to Li Guo, an expert with the Shenshuping giant panda base.