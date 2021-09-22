Medical employees fined for leaking personal information

Two people in the medical field were fined 500 yuan (US$77) each for publicly releasing the personal information of coronavirus patients and their close contacts.

Private information leaked online includes their ID numbers, phone numbers, addresses and recent whereabouts.

An investigation found that two people forwarded the information from their workplace chat groups to public chat groups.



The two people, both from Putian, admitted their wrongdoing, the statement said.