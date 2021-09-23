Chinese mainland reports 28 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Of the new local cases, 20 were reported in Fujian and the other eight were reported in Heilongjiang.

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 28 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.

Of the new local cases, 20 were reported in Fujian and the other eight were reported in Heilongjiang.

Also reported were 15 new imported cases, with five in Yunnan, three in Tianjin, two each in Shanghai, Hubei and Guangdong, and one in Liaoning, the commission said.

Two new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai on Wednesday, it said, adding that no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported.