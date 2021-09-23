﻿
Offensive texts on kids' clothing force brand to withdraw product

Wang Zhihan
It's inappropriate, says popular clothing brand JNBY after children's shirt with wording "welcome to hell" was cleared from retailer's shelves.
The children's shirt from jnby by JNBY is posted by a netizen who felt the texts and patterns were very inappropriate.

Popular Chinese clothing brand JNBY has apologized and pulled from sale for "inappropriate patterns and texts" on an item of clothing from its sub-brand for children.

A netizen posted on Chinese social media that a child's shirt from the jnby by JNBY was printed with words such as "welcome to hell" and "let me touch you" and pictures of violence.

The item was removed from shelves on September 19.

The kid's grandparents, who bought the clothing in a department store, don't understand English. The mother said she felt very uncomfortable when her 4-year-old kid put it on, The Beijing News reported yesterday.

The official account of jnby by JNBY apologized to the netizen on Red, a social media platform, and offered a refund.

