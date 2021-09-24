News / Nation

Shanghai holds top ranking on China 'super city' list

  14:51 UTC+8, 2021-09-24       0
Chengdu becomes a new 'super city' while Wuhan leads the secondary group of 'mega cities.'
Shanghai and another six cities with an urban population of more than 10 million have been ranked as "super cities" in a report by the National Bureau of Statistics.

According to the 6th National Census, the super cities in ranking order are Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Chengdu and Tianjin.

Another 14 cities with an urban population of between 5 and 10 million are listed as "mega cities."

Compared with 2019 statistics, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Xi'an, Foshan, Shenyang, Qingdao, Changsha and Kunming have moved up in rankings.

Li Yi / SHINE

Source: The Sixth National Census

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
