Nature reserve fully reopens 4 years after serious quake

Reservations need to experience the natural wonders of Jiuzhai Valley National Park in southwest China.

Jiuzhai Valley National Park, a picturesque tourist attraction in southwest China's Sichuan Province, has fully reopened, four years after the area was hit by a 7.0-magnitude earthquake in 2017, the local government said at a press briefing on Thursday.

Tourists need to visit www.abatour.com to register ID or passport numbers in order to make reservations. There is no walk-in ticket.

During the epidemic, tourists need to bring valid ID documents and have a green health code to enter the site. A daily cap of 30,000 tourists are allowed in the scenic area.

Wearing masks for the whole time spent touring and temperature check are also required.

For the peak season, from April 1 to November 15, the entry ticket is 169 yuan (US$26) and an additional 90 yuan for the tour bus.

For the rest of the year, the entry ticket and tour bus ticket are 80 yuan each.