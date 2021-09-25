﻿
News / Nation

Guangzhou tightens quarantine rules ahead of trade fair

Guangzhou City, in south China's Guangdong Province, has tightened its quarantine rules for overseas returnees in the run-up to its annual trade fair.
Guangzhou tightens quarantine rules ahead of trade fair
Imaginechina

The Canton Tower, or Guangzhou TV Tower.

Guangzhou City, in south China's Guangdong Province, has tightened its quarantine rules for overseas returnees in the run-up to its annual trade fair.

From Saturday to October 20, people whose final destination is Guangzhou and who arrive from overseas will be subject to 21 days quarantine at designated places, instead of 14 days at designated places and seven days at home previously.

People will take eight nucleic acid tests during the 21-day quarantine.

The annual import and export fair, or known as the Canton Fair, will be held from October 15 to 19.

The quarantine rule will return to its previous version from October 21.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
