Macau reports another COVID-19 case, prompting city-wide testing

To prevent the coronavirus from spreading to local communities, Macau will launch a round of city-wide nucleic tests from 3pm today.

China's Macau Special Administrative Region on Saturday reported another new COVID-19 case, bringing the total number of confirmed cases reported in the SAR to 66, according to the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center of Macau.

The case was related to an imported case reported on Friday.

The center said the case is a 32-year-old man of Nepalese nationality, working as a security guard for a local hotel. Previously, a 27-year-old Nepalese man who also worked as a security guard for the same hotel tested positive for COVID-19.

They tested positive after the health authority required staff of the hotel to go through testing following the imported case.

The imported case, a 31-year-old Macau resident who returned from Turkey via Singapore on September 18, was sent for medical observation at the hotel, the center said.

To prevent the coronavirus from spreading to local communities, Macau will launch a round of city-wide nucleic tests from 3pm today.

Starting Saturday, all those leaving Macau are required to present negative nucleic acid test reports effective within 48 hours. The areas where the two new cases lived in the city have been closed, according to the center.

Schools are temporarily shut from Saturday, and sports and cultural events will also be canceled, according to authorities.