News / Nation

Meng Wanzhou pleads not guilty, reaching agreement with US prosecutors

Xinhua
  21:12 UTC+8, 2021-09-25       0
Meng Wanzhou pleaded not guilty to all charges against her and reached a deferred prosecution agreement with US prosecutors on Friday afternoon in a virtual hearing in New York.
Xinhua
  21:12 UTC+8, 2021-09-25       0

Meng Wanzhou, a Chinese business executive with Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, pleaded not guilty to all charges against her and reached a deferred prosecution agreement with US prosecutors on Friday afternoon in a virtual hearing in New York.

US prosecutors agreed to defer Meng's prosecution until December 1, 2022, and the US Department of Justice is obliged to "promptly notify Canada's minister of justice that it is withdrawing its request for Meng's extradition," according to the deferred prosecution agreement.

Meng was arbitrarily detained for more than 1,000 days in Canada.

The US Department of Justice will dismiss the indictment against Meng as well as the underlying charging instruments against her as long as Meng remains in full compliance with her obligations under the agreement for the deferred period, said the agreement.

Meng also agreed to a statement of facts as part of the agreement.

"Under the terms of this agreement, Ms. Meng will not be prosecuted further in the United States and the extradition proceedings in Canada will be terminated," said William W. Taylor, III, counsel to Meng and partner with law firm Zuckerman Spaeder in a statement on Friday.

"She has not pleaded guilty and we fully expect the indictment will be dismissed with prejudice after fourteen months," the lawyer stressed.

"This Deferred Prosecution Agreement will lead to the end of the ongoing extradition proceedings in Canada, which otherwise could have continued for many months, if not years," stated Acting Assistant Attorney General Mark J. Lesko for the US Justice Department's National Security Division.

Hours after the announcement of the agreement, Meng boarded a flight to the city of Shenzhen, returning to China for the first time since her arrest at Vancouver's international airport at the behest of US authorities on December 1, 2018.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Huawei
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     