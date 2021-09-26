﻿
Chinese mainland reports 9 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua
  11:32 UTC+8, 2021-09-26
The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported nine new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday.

Of the new local cases, five were reported in the province of Fujian and four in Heilongjiang.

Also reported were 20 new imported cases, with 10 in Yunnan, four in Guangdong, two each in Inner Mongolia and Shanghai, and one each in Shandong and Henan, the commission said.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Saturday, said the commission.

A total of 8,955 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Saturday. Among them, 8,431 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 524 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 96,015 by Saturday, including 1,013 patients still receiving treatment, 12 of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 90,366 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 14 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, 12 of whom arrived from outside the mainland. There were a total of 350 asymptomatic cases, of whom 340 were imported, under medical observation as of Saturday.

By the end of Saturday, 12,185 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 213 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 66 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 16,181 cases, including 841 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,891 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 63 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 13,742 had been discharged in Taiwan.

Source: Xinhua
