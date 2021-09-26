Four rescued, several missing after mudslide hits China's Sichuan

Four people had been rescued by 10:20am Sunday while several others remain missing after heavy rain-triggered mudslide hit Tianquan County, Sichuan Province on Saturday.

Four people had been rescued by 10:20am Sunday while several others remain missing after heavy rain-triggered mudslide hit Tianquan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province on Saturday, local authorities said.

According to the emergency management headquarters in Tianquan, two of those rescued were slightly injured and one showed no signs of life. The other person was stable at the time of rescue.

The four were inside a temporary shed of a construction site when the mudslide hit, said the emergency management bureau of Ya'an City, which administers Tianquan.

The province has dispatched over 100 people from various cities to Tianquan to carry out search and rescue efforts after over 10 people were reported missing early Sunday morning.