﻿
News / Nation

Four rescued, several missing after mudslide hits China's Sichuan

Xinhua
  13:24 UTC+8, 2021-09-26       0
Four people had been rescued by 10:20am Sunday while several others remain missing after heavy rain-triggered mudslide hit Tianquan County, Sichuan Province on Saturday.
Xinhua
  13:24 UTC+8, 2021-09-26       0

Four people had been rescued by 10:20am Sunday while several others remain missing after heavy rain-triggered mudslide hit Tianquan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province on Saturday, local authorities said.

According to the emergency management headquarters in Tianquan, two of those rescued were slightly injured and one showed no signs of life. The other person was stable at the time of rescue.

The four were inside a temporary shed of a construction site when the mudslide hit, said the emergency management bureau of Ya'an City, which administers Tianquan.

The province has dispatched over 100 people from various cities to Tianquan to carry out search and rescue efforts after over 10 people were reported missing early Sunday morning.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     