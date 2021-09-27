Chinese mainland reports 13 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 13 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 11 were reported in Heilongjiang and two in Fujian.

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 13 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

Of the new local cases, 11 were reported in Heilongjiang and two in Fujian.

Also reported were 22 new imported cases, with 12 in Yunnan, three in Beijing, and one each in Tianjin, Liaoning, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Shandong and Guangdong, the commission said.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Sunday, said the commission.