Famous brand investigated for inappropriate patterns on children's clothing

JNBY, a famous Chinese clothing brand, was ordered to remove all inappropriate children's clothing and unconditionally refund money spent on these items, the Hangzhou government official Weibo account said on September 26.

JNBY was notified and is under investigation by Hangzhou authorities.

Previously, a netizen posted on Chinese social media that a child's shirt from the jnby by JNBY clothing line, the store's line of children's apparel, was printed with phrases such as "welcome to hell" and "let me touch you" as well as violent images.

A special team has been assigned to investigate the incident and determine legal repercussions.

JNBY was famous for its "Chinese-style" costumes in the 1990s but has been knocked off its pedestal in recent years.

Although jnby by JNBY is the company's best-performing clothing line, it had the fewest number of designers, only four in 2018, according to Thepaper.cn.

All its sub-brands have seen several incidents of plagiarism in recent years.

In February 2018, a bag from CROQUIS, JNBY's brand for men's clothing, was suspected to have been a copy of an original work by designer River Renjie Wang.

The company's shares on the Hong Kong stock exchange have dropped to HK$13.28 (US$1.71) introday today, down 38 percent from its peak price of HK$21.5 this year on September 3.