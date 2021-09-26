China resolves shortage of empty containers

The shortage of empty containers, which began at the end of 2020, has been resolved, the State Council Information Office announced at a press briefing on September 26.

The shortage of empty containers which began at the end of 2020, has been resolved, the State Council Information Office announced at a press briefing on September 26.

On the main routes of mainland China, from January to August, the capacity of the major liner companies invested in the North American routes reached 9.11 million TEUs (about 4.55 million forty-foot containers).

It increases 40.2% and 24.8%, respectively, over the same period in 2020 and 2019.

The capacity to the north and west Europe was 5.67 million TEUs, an increase of 23.7% and 8% respectively in 2020 and 2019.

The monthly production capacity has increased to the historical highest.

The empty container turnover has also accelerated with new container production capacity.