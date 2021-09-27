﻿
News / Nation

Zhejiang village a perfect getaway for upcoming holiday

<p>Cultural and tourism authorities in Hangzhou have recommended some niche attractions and activities for the upcoming National Day holiday for tourists from Shanghai.
Ti Gong

Banbi Mountain reservoir

Ti Gong

Shuangpu Town

Worried about overcrowding at the West Lake or getting fed up with the scenic area? Cultural and tourism authorities in Hangzhou, in neighboring Zhejiang Province, have recommended some niche attractions and activities for the weeklong National Day holiday starting from October 1 for tourists from Shanghai.

A route to Shuangpu Town is recommended for people pursuing a poetic and laid-back vacation.

It leads tourists to Dongjian Lake which is home to a number of animals including pheasant-tailed jacanas, tree frogs and spot-billed ducks. Visitors can see these majestic creatures if they are lucky.

The Banbi Mountain reservoir at the foot of Ruyi Peak, the highest peak in the West Lake area, bordering Lingshan Cave and Fengshui Cave, is perfect for a picnic and autumn tour.

Ti Gong

Shuangpu Town

Ti Gong

Xiayang Village

A performance blending local legends and the Monkey King classic story "Journey to the West" will be staged at the Lingshan Mountain scenic area during the holiday.

The Xiayang Village in Hangzhou has a large field of farmland and tea gardens.

At night, people can appreciate the starry sky.

An autumn garden party will be held at the village during the holiday, featuring a locomotive and a vintage item display. Camping activities will also be held.

Children can enjoy the fun of farming at the Wuhuaguo Farm in Fengjia Village in Hangzhou as it is currently the harvest season.

Fruit-picking activities will be held during the holiday as well.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
﻿
