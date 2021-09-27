Over 800 million 5G connections in China by 2025: GSMA

The number of 5G mobile connections in China will likely reach more than 830 million by the end of 2025, the highest in the world.

"5G will account for over one-fifth of total mobile connections by the end of 2025, equivalent to almost 2 billion connections," said Hoffman. He delivered his speech at the World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit, which kicked off on Sunday in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, via videolink.

"5G commercialization is well underway, as 5G networks and services reach more consumers and enterprises around the world," he said, adding that the Chinese government has made 5G deployment a priority and supported the industry's aggressive network rollout efforts.

Describing 5G penetration as a significant growth driver, Hoffman expected worldwide mobile operators to invest 900 billion US dollars between 2021 and 2025, with 80 percent in 5G.

Hoffman also noted that 5G is enabling enterprises and governments to change society and impact lives.