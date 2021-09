Avoid risky areas during this year's holiday season

Travelers should refer to this guide and check their destination's status before planning your seven-day National Day holiday.

Li Yi / SHINE

Planning a road trip with friends or a flight to your dream vacation spot? Please refer to this guide and check your destination's status before planning your seven-day National Day holiday.

Stay away from medium- or high-risk areas, take preventative measures while in public, maintain social distance, and actively monitor individual health.

Staff in high-risk positions, such as ports of entry, centralized quarantine areas, and designated medical institutions, are highly recommended to avoid travel, People's Daily reported.

Traveling and gathering in large groups is prohibited for people who are being monitored at home.

As of 5pm on September 27, there are three high-risk areas and 47 medium-risk areas in the Chinese mainland, according to China's Health Commission.

黑龙江省哈尔滨市巴彦县兴隆镇兴隆林业局有限公司街道办事处全域

Xinglong Forestry Bureau subdistrict office in Xinglong Town, Bayan County in Harbin, Heilongjiang Province

福建省厦门市同安区新民镇

Xinmin Town of Tongan District in Xiamen,Fujian Province

福建省莆田市仙游县枫亭镇(中风险区和滨海社区居委会、湄洲湾工业学院社区居委会、下社村委会、和平村委会、斗北村委会、海安村委会、荷珠村除外)

Fengting Town of Xianyou County in Putian, Fujian Province

黑龙江省

Heilongjiang Province: 8

哈尔滨市南岗区爱达88小区



Aida 88, Nangang District, Harbin City

哈尔滨市松北区万达秀园小区

Wanda Xiuyuan, Songbei District, Harbin City

哈尔滨市巴彦县兴隆镇浩鹏世纪花园小区

Haopeng Century Garden, Xinglong Town, Bayan County, Harbin City

哈尔滨市巴彦县恒隆花园小区

Henglong Garden, Bayan County, Harbin City

哈尔滨市巴彦县巴彦镇中兴家园小区

Zhongxing Jiayuan, Bayan Town, Bayan County, Harbin City

哈尔滨市巴彦县巴彦镇盛隆国际小区

Shenglong International, Bayan Town, Bayan County, Harbin City

哈尔滨市木兰县木兰镇香江水岸小区

Xiangjiang Shuian, Mulan Town, Mulan County, Harbin City

绥化市北林区鑫港湾小区

Xin'gangwan, Beilin District, Suihua City

福建省

Fujian Province: 39

厦门市思明区中华街道仁安社区部分区域



Parts of Ren'an Community, Zhonghua Subdistrict, Siming District, Xiamen City

厦门市思明区开元街道后江社区福满家园小区

Fuman Jiayuan, Houjiang Community, Kaiyuan Subdistrict, Siming District, Xiamen City

厦门市海沧区嵩屿街道水云湾小区

Shuiyunwan, Songyu Subdistrict, Haicang District, Xiamen City

厦门市湖里区江头街道吕岭社区彩虹花园小区

Rainbow Garden, Lvling Community, Jiangtou Subdistrict, Huli District, Xiamen City

厦门市同安区西柯镇官田洋一里

Guantianyang Yili, Xike Town, Tong'an District, Xiamen City

厦门市同安区大同街道碧岳村

Biyue Village, Datong Subdistrict, Tong'an District, Xiamen City

厦门市同安区大同街道古庄顶布房里

Guzhuang Dingbu Fangli, Datong Subdistrict, Tong'an District, Xiamen City

厦门市同安区祥平街道凤岗社区

Fenggang Community, Xiangping Subdistrict, Tong'an District, Xiamen City

厦门市同安区祥平街道阳翟社区

Yangdi Community, Xiangping Subdistrict, Tong'an District, Xiamen City

厦门市同安区祥平街道西湖社区山坪里

Shanpingli, Xihu Community, Xiangping Subdistrict, Tong'an District, Xiamen City

厦门市同安区五显镇布塘村美安里

Mei'anli, Butang Village, Wuxian Town, Tong'an District, Xiamen City

莆田市秀屿区笏石镇笏西路区域

Huxi Road, Hushi Town, Xiuyu District, Putian City

莆田市秀屿区以笏石镇阳光幼儿园为中心的区域

Areas around Sunshine Kindergarten of Hushi Town, Xiuyu District, Putian City

莆田市秀屿区笏石镇荔港大道区域

Ligang Avenue, Hushi Town, Xiuyu District, Putian City

莆田市秀屿区笏石镇荣府一品小区

Rongfu Yipin, Hushi Town, Xiuyu District, Putian City

莆田市仙游县赖店镇象岭村

Xiangling Village, Laidian Town, Xianyou County, Putian City

莆田市仙游县郊尾镇宝坑村

Baokeng Village, Jiaowei Town, Xianyou County, Putian City

莆田市仙游县赖店镇锦田村顶厝自然村

Dingcuo Village, Jintian Village, Laidian Town, Xianyou County, Putian City

莆田市仙游县鲤南镇横塘村富力院士廷8幢

No. 8 Fuliyuan Shiting, Hengtang Village, Linan Town, Xianyou County, Putian City

莆田市仙游县鲤南镇仙安社区以八二五南街213号为中心区域

Areas around No. 213, Ba'erwu South Street, Xian'an Community, Linan Town, Xianyou County, Putian City

莆田市仙游县鲤南镇西埔社区温泉东路2250号区域

Areas around No. 2250, Wenquan Road East, Xipu Community, Linan Town, Xianyou County, Putian City

莆田市仙游县园庄中学

Yuanzhuang Middle School, Xianyou County, Putian City

莆田市仙游县度尾镇仙竹村

Xianzhu Village, Duwei Town, Xianyou County, Putian City

莆田市仙游县园庄镇枫林村

Fenglin Village, Yuanzhuang Town, Xianyou County, Putian City

莆田市仙游县园庄镇园庄社区

Yuanzhuang Community, Yuanzhuang Town, Xianyou County, Putian City

莆田市仙游县枫亭镇学士社区

Xueshi Community, Fengting Town, Xianyou County, Putian City

莆田市仙游县枫亭镇上浒村

Shanghu Village, Fengting Town, Xianyou County, Putian City

莆田市仙游县枫亭镇沧溪村

Cangxi Village, Fengting Town, Xianyou County, Putian City

莆田市仙游县枫亭镇锦湖村

Jinhu Village, Fengting Town, Xianyou County, Putian City

莆田市仙游县枫亭镇溪北村

Xibei Village, Fengting Town, Xianyou County, Putian City

莆田市仙游县枫亭镇溪南村

Xinan Village, Fengting Town, Xianyou County, Putian City

莆田市仙游县枫亭镇东宅村

Dongzhai Village, Fengting Town, Xianyou County, Putian City

莆田市仙游县枫亭镇山头村

Shantou Village, Fengting Town, Xianyou County, Putian City

莆田市仙游县枫亭镇海滨村

Haibin Village, Fengting Town, Xianyou County, Putian City

泉州市泉港区界山镇鸠林村

Jiulin Village, Jieshan Town, Quangang District, Quanzhou City

泉州市泉港区界山镇界山村顶府自然村

Dingfu Village, Jieshan Village, Jieshan Town, Quangang District, Quanzhou City

泉州市安溪县龙涓乡长新村

Changxin Village, Longjuan Town, Anxi County, Quanzhou City

泉州市晋江市陈埭镇苏厝村和平北路

Heping Road North, Sucuo Village, Chendai Town, Jinjiang, Quanzhou City

漳州市台商投资区福龙社区

Fulong Community, Taiwanese Investment Zone, Zhangzhou City