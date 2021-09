Streaming platform iQiyi has partnered with China Railway Gecent Technology to provide speedy and easy-to-use video service for high-speed train passengers.

Riders can watch a wide array of films, TV series, documentaries, variety shows and animation using the train's Wi-Fi.

With the new technology, passengers can enjoy faster video streaming compared with the frustration of interruptions and loading screens.