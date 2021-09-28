China takes multiple measures to cope with power shortages

China has taken a slew of measures to cope with the emergency of tightened power supply to meet people's power needs and ensure economic growth and social stability.

Work teams have been dispatched to Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, eastern Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang and Hunan, the National Energy Administration (NEA) said.

They have conducted on-site supervision and guided local governments and enterprises to implement power supply measures, increase energy supply, and make all-out efforts to guarantee energy supply during the coming winter and spring.

From Thursday to Saturday, a team led by NEA Deputy Director Ren Jingdong went to regions of Ningxia and Shaanxi. The team required local governments and enterprises to exploit the potential of increasing energy production, prioritize coal supply for power generation and heating to meet people's needs, and promote social and economic stability.

On Saturday, major coal production, mining enterprises, and power supply and heating companies in northeast China signed mid-to-long term coal supply contracts to ensure coal supply for the coming winter in the region, the National Coal Exchange Co Ltd said.

The National Development and Reform Commission has also notified local governments and relevant enterprises to promote the signing of such mid-to-long term contracts to prioritize thermal coal supply.

The State Grid Corporation of China Monday said it would take comprehensive measures to ensure power supply for people's basic needs and try its best to avoid power cuts.

The company will go all out to guarantee power supply and firmly safeguard the bottom line of power supply to meet people's basic needs and ensure social development and security, said the company.

The State Grid will strengthen the distribution of power from its entire network, reasonably arrange the network operation, and ensure that all available power generators from power companies connect to the grid.

The company said it would coordinate and dispatch resources by tapping the power transmission potential of cross-provincial power networks. It would also strengthen electricity consumption monitoring and ensure power supply for residential users.

The State Grid also vowed to strictly implement the power supply and consumption plans formulated by the government, stabilize power supply and consumption, and improve emergency response plans, said the company.