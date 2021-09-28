News / Nation

China takes multiple measures to cope with power shortages

Xinhua
  21:29 UTC+8, 2021-09-28       0
China has taken a slew of measures to cope with the emergency of tightened power supply to meet people's power needs and ensure economic growth and social stability.
Xinhua
  21:29 UTC+8, 2021-09-28       0

China has taken a slew of measures to cope with the emergency of tightened power supply to meet people's power needs and ensure economic growth and social stability.

Work teams have been dispatched to Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, eastern Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang and Hunan, the National Energy Administration (NEA) said.

They have conducted on-site supervision and guided local governments and enterprises to implement power supply measures, increase energy supply, and make all-out efforts to guarantee energy supply during the coming winter and spring.

From Thursday to Saturday, a team led by NEA Deputy Director Ren Jingdong went to regions of Ningxia and Shaanxi. The team required local governments and enterprises to exploit the potential of increasing energy production, prioritize coal supply for power generation and heating to meet people's needs, and promote social and economic stability.

On Saturday, major coal production, mining enterprises, and power supply and heating companies in northeast China signed mid-to-long term coal supply contracts to ensure coal supply for the coming winter in the region, the National Coal Exchange Co Ltd said.

The National Development and Reform Commission has also notified local governments and relevant enterprises to promote the signing of such mid-to-long term contracts to prioritize thermal coal supply.

The State Grid Corporation of China Monday said it would take comprehensive measures to ensure power supply for people's basic needs and try its best to avoid power cuts.

The company will go all out to guarantee power supply and firmly safeguard the bottom line of power supply to meet people's basic needs and ensure social development and security, said the company.

The State Grid will strengthen the distribution of power from its entire network, reasonably arrange the network operation, and ensure that all available power generators from power companies connect to the grid.

The company said it would coordinate and dispatch resources by tapping the power transmission potential of cross-provincial power networks. It would also strengthen electricity consumption monitoring and ensure power supply for residential users.

The State Grid also vowed to strictly implement the power supply and consumption plans formulated by the government, stabilize power supply and consumption, and improve emergency response plans, said the company.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     