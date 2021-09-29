Chinese mainland reports 11 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Of the new local cases, eight were reported in Heilongjiang and three in Fujian.

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 11 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday.

Of the new local cases, eight were reported in Heilongjiang and three in Fujian.

Also reported were 14 new imported cases, with eight in Yunnan, two each in Shanghai and Fujian, and one each in Jiangsu and Guangdong, according to the commission.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday, said the commission.