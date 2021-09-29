﻿
Japan's ruling party starts presidential election

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Wednesday started its presidential election.
Japan's ruling party starts presidential election
AFP

This picture taken on September 28, 2021, shows the Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election campaign poster with photos of four candidates who ran for the presidential election at the party's headquarters in Tokyo.

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Wednesday started its presidential election.

Four candidates – Vaccination Minister Taro Kono, former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, former Communications Minister Sanae Takaichi, and the LDP's executive acting Secretary-General Seiko Noda – compete in the voting.

In the first round of voting, LDP parliamentarians will cast 382 votes and another 382 votes are allotted to rank-and-file members. If no candidate secures a majority, a runoff will be held between the top two contenders.

In the runoff voting, the LDP lawmakers will cast the same number of votes, but the rank-and-file members' votes will be reduced to one for each of the LDP's 47 prefectural chapters, which indicates that the voting of LDP Diet members will significantly sway the result.

According to Kyodo News surveys, no candidate is likely to win in the first round by securing a majority of the total 764 votes, and a runoff will likely take place.

As the LDP-led coalition constitutes a majority in both chambers of the parliament in Japan, the new party president is almost certain to be elected prime minister in the extraordinary Diet session scheduled to be held on October 4, succeeding the incumbent Yoshihide Suga.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
