Tipoff website opens to protect minors from games addiction

Xinhua
  19:55 UTC+8, 2021-10-01       0
Members of the Chinese public are now able to use a tipoff website to inform authorities when online game providers violate regulations related to underage users.
The website http://jubao.chinaso.com, operated by the National Press and Publication Administration (NPPA), was launched on Thursday and aims to enhance public supervision and better prevent minors from becoming addicted to online games.

Violations include allowing users to log on to games without genuine identification, allowing minor users to play games for longer than permitted or during prohibited hours, and charging minors excessively, the NPPA statement said.

According to China's regulations, online game providers can only offer one-hour services to minors from 8 pm to 9 pm on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, as well as on public holidays. They must not provide any form of gaming service to users who fail to register and log in using genuine identification.

The NPPA has said it will impose strict punishments on game operators that violate regulations once related tipoffs are verified.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
