China to roll out new railway operating plan in October

China will implement a new railway operating plan starting October 11, 2021, to further improve the country's railway passenger and freight transport efficiency, according to the national railway operator.

The freight train service between China and Europe will be improved and a daily average of 78 freight trains will connect 174 cities in 23 European countries, five more than the current plan, the China State Railway Group Co Ltd said.

More than 21,000 freight trains will run on China's railways every day, the company said.

Several new rail lines will be put into operation at the end of the year with some cities ushering in their first railways, the company said.