﻿
News / Nation

Rare plant species rediscovered in southwest China after 83 years

Xinhua
  14:49 UTC+8, 2021-10-02       0
A rare species of Berbris of Berberidaceae (barberry family), has been rediscovered in southwest China's Yunnan Province 83 years after it was first spotted.
Xinhua
  14:49 UTC+8, 2021-10-02       0

A rare species of Berbris of Berberidaceae (barberry family), has been rediscovered in a new distribution area in southwest China's Yunnan Province 83 years after it was first spotted.

Botanists under the Chinese Academy of Sciences found the species during an investigation trip to a nature reserve in Longling County in the city of Baoshan.

The plant, with sharp spines along the stem and oval-shaped fruits, was later identified as a rare species of Berbris first discovered in Yongde County – formerly known as Shunning County – in 1938. This is also the first time it has been spotted outside its original habitat.

"There had been no scientific reports of the rare species since its specimens were collected in 1938. There are only six existing specimens across the world," said Tan Yunhong, a researcher with the Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Tan added that the species now enjoys good conditions in Longling and it is necessary for scientists to carry out further researches about its distribution areas, living environment and medicinal properties.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Xishuangbanna
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     