The Chinese mainland reported 26 imported COVID-19 cases and two locally-transmitted infections on Saturday, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday.

One of the newly-added local cases was reported in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, and the other in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province, the commission said.

There were no new suspected cases or deaths from COVID-19.