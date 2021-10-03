﻿
News / Nation

HK official: Removal of water barriers symbolizes restoration of order

CGTN
  19:23 UTC+8, 2021-10-03       0
The removal of water-filled barriers outside government headquarters of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region symbolizes the restoration of order in the city.
CGTN
  19:23 UTC+8, 2021-10-03       0

The removal of water-filled barriers outside government headquarters of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region symbolizes the restoration of order in the city, HKSAR Chief Secretary John Lee Ka-chiu said on Sunday.

The barriers were removed on Sunday, two years after they were set up when rioters raided those buildings and severely impacted social order across the city.

Hong Kong residents celebrated a joyful National Day with national and SAR flags prominently on show across the city in recent days, said Lee in a post published on the government's website.

It was in contrast to protests in 2019 when more than 100 petrol bombs were hurled and fires were set at more than 68 locations, leading to the arrest of 300 people, he added.

Lee further introduced that after the "black terror" was eradicated, the government repaired and beautified the city, creating 300 jobs in the process.

The national security law has been effective in keeping destructive and external forces at bay, Lee said.

Some 40 legal ordinances are expected to be approved at the Legislative Council, double the previous annual average of 20, and HK$280 billion can be allocated to boost construction, development and employment in Hong Kong, according to the official.

Lee expressed confidence in the HKSAR's future within the framework of the nation's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25), the blueprint for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area and the plan for the development of the Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone.

Source: CGTN   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     