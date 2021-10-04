China sends working group to Xinjiang to guide COVID-19 response
The National Health Commission dispatched a working group Monday to guide COVID-19 response efforts in the Kazak Autonomous Prefecture of Ili, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
Ili reported two locally transmitted asymptomatic COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
