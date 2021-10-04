Heavy rain closes scenic spots in north China

Dozens of scenic spots in north and northwest China's Shanxi, Shaanxi and Gansu provinces have been shut due to heavy rain, local authorities said Monday.

Dozens of scenic spots in north and northwest China's Shanxi, Shaanxi and Gansu provinces have been shut due to heavy rain, local authorities said Monday.

In Shanxi, 74 scenic spots were closed as the provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters issued an emergency alert on Monday.

Some scenic spots on grasslands and mountains were shut down temporarily as heavy rainfall was forecast to hit Shaanxi from Sunday till Thursday.

The popular Maijishan Grottoes and other well-known scenic spots in Gansu were also closed following persistent heavy rain.

Local authorities have warned of safety risks and unexpected closures of scenic spots under extreme weather conditions, as the National Day golden week holiday from October 1 to 7 has brought a spike in tourist numbers.