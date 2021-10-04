﻿
News / Nation

COVID-19 in Horgos: Source of infections remains unclear

CGTN
  20:42 UTC+8, 2021-10-04       0
The recent whereabouts of the two COVID-19 cases in Horgos City have been fully revealed, but the exact source of the infections is still under investigation.
CGTN
  20:42 UTC+8, 2021-10-04       0
COVID-19 in Horgos: Source of infections remains unclear
CMG

The city government of Horgos holds a press conference about the latest COVID-19 situation in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on October 4, 2021.

The recent whereabouts of the two COVID-19 cases in Horgos City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, have been fully revealed, but the exact source of the infections is still under investigation, local officials said in a press conference on Monday.

"Horgos sits on the country border and the situation can be complicated," said Wang Shujiang, deputy head of health in the city, adding that the two people didn't visit any risky areas or contact any infected cases in the recent two weeks.

The two infected people, who were found to be infected by the novel coronavirus on Sunday, showed no symptoms.

Meanwhile, a second round of nucleic acid tests is being conducted across the city. The local government also deployed staff to disinfect the areas where the two people have been recently.

Horgos Deputy Mayor Li Junyi told media members in Urumqi via video link that the government has set up 142 testing sites in the city.

"We planned to test 38,376 people in the first round," she said. "As of 10am, October 4, the results have all come out and all of them are negative."

Source: CGTN   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     