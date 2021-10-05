﻿
China issues 13m digital driver's licenses: ministry

Xinhua
More than 13 million people in 28 Chinese cities have obtained digital driver's licenses, according to a press conference by the Ministry of Public Security.
More than 13 million people in 28 Chinese cities have obtained digital driver's licenses, according to a press conference by the Ministry of Public Security.

The issuance of digital driver's licenses was launched in the first batch of 28 cities including Beijing, Changchun and Nanning in September.

The reform to streamline administration, delegate power, improve regulations and upgrade services by traffic control departments nationwide has helped cut service costs for individuals and enterprises by over 70 billion yuan (US$10.8 billion), said the MPS.

A national traffic control online platform and a mobile app have been promoted, providing 31 online services to over 400 million users, according to the ministry.

It added that a total of 370 million car owners have obtained electronic inspection certificates, and over 80 million people have enjoyed trans-provincial services.

