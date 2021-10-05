China Pavilion's light show lights up Dubai expo

The light show staged every night at the China Pavilion since its opening on October 1 has become a major attraction of the Expo 2020 Dubai held in the United Arab Emirates.

The light show staged every night at the China Pavilion since its opening on October 1 has become a major attraction of the Expo 2020 Dubai held in the United Arab Emirates. Combing the drone formations with the exquisite design of LED panels installed in the exterior of the pavilion, the show entertains the visitors' eyes with stunning light formations and changing patterns.

Covering an area of 4,636 square meters, the China Pavilion is shaped like the traditional Chinese lantern, symbolizing the hope and a brighter future for mankind. Under the banner of "Build a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind – Innovation & Opportunity," the pavilion showcases China's latest achievements in such fields as space exploration, information technology and artificial intelligence, offering a futuristic vision for the better life of human beings.

