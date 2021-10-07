Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.

The same day saw 25 new imported cases, of which 13 were reported in Yunnan, four in Shanghai, three in Shandong, two in Sichuan, and one each in Beijing, Zhejiang and Hubei.

Shanghai also reported one new suspected case who arrived from outside the mainland, the commission said.

There were no new deaths from COVID-19.