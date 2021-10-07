Hong Kong reports 8 new imported COVID-19 cases

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported eight new imported cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the total tally to 12,251.

The new imported cases are from Pakistan, Nepal and the Philippines.

A total of 76 cases have been reported in the past 14 days and all of them were imported, according to the CHP.

As a passenger flight operated by Nepal Airlines arriving in Hong Kong from Kathmandu, Nepal, on October 5 had three passengers confirmed to have COVID-19 by arrival testing, passenger flights from Kathmandu operated by Nepal Airlines have been prohibited to land in Hong Kong from October 7 to 20.

Hong Kong's vaccination drive is making steady progress. Since the launch of the government inoculation program in late February, around 4.52 million people, or 67.1 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the vaccines, while around 4.25 million are fully vaccinated.