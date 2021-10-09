Chinese mainland reports 17 imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported 17 imported COVID-19 cases on Friday, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday.

The Chinese mainland reported 17 imported COVID-19 cases on Friday, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday.

Of the new imported cases, three each were reported in Guangxi and Yunnan, two each in Tianjin, Liaoning, Shanghai and Hunan, and one each in Fujian, Shandong and Shaanxi.

One suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported Friday in Shanghai, and no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported, the commission added.