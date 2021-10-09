Beijing quarantines passengers coming from Macau

People coming from Macau to Beijing will be subject to 14 days of quarantine at designated places and seven days of health self-monitoring, starting from Saturday.

Imaginechina

People coming from Macau to Beijing will be subject to 14 days of quarantine at designated places and seven days of health self-monitoring, starting from Saturday.

This rule is enforced because of the rising caseload of coronavirus, authorities have said.

It is subject to changes depending on the situation of the pandemic, the government of the Macau Special Administrative Region said yesterday.

Since September 24, Macau has reported 13 COVID-19 cases.

Starting September 26, travelers who enter the mainland's Zhuhai, a neighboring city of Macau, via the land border are required to undergo 14 days of quarantine.