Nearly 2.219 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
Nearly 2.219 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered on the Chinese mainland as of Friday, data from the National Health Commission showed Saturday.
21:19 UTC+8, 2021-10-09 0
