Former chief procurator of Qinghai indicted for bribery

Xinhua
  21:38 UTC+8, 2021-10-09
Meng Yongshan, former chief procurator of northwest China's Qinghai Province, has been indicted on a charge of suspected bribery.
Meng Yongshan, former chief procurator of northwest China's Qinghai Province, has been indicted on a charge of suspected bribery.

Meng took advantage of his former positions and power to seek benefits for others and illegally accepted a large amount of money and gifts in return, which merit a criminal charge of bribery, according to the indictment.

The National Supervisory Commission has concluded its probe into Meng's case.

Following the designation of the Supreme People's Procuratorate, the procuratorate of Chifeng City in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region reviewed the case and filed it at the intermediate court of Chifeng.

The prosecutors had informed the defendant of his litigation rights, interrogated him and heard the opinions of his defense counsel.

Source: Xinhua
