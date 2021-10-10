﻿
Chinese mainland reports 24 new imported COVID-19 cases

Xinhua
  10:15 UTC+8, 2021-10-10       0
The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 24 new COVID-19 cases, all imported from outside the mainland, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday.
The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 24 new COVID-19 cases, all imported from outside the mainland, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday.

Ten of the cases were reported in Yunnan, while six were reported in Shanghai, two in Shandong, and one each in Liaoning, Zhejiang, Fujian, Henan, Guangxi and Sichuan, according to the commission.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Saturday, said the commission.

A total of 9,278 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Saturday. Among them, 8,778 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 500 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 96,398 by Saturday, including 731 patients still receiving treatment, one of whom was in severe condition.

A total of 91,031 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 14 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, of whom 13 were from outside the mainland. There were a total of 369 asymptomatic cases, of whom 352 were imported, under medical observation as of Saturday.

By the end of Saturday, 12,261 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 213 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 77 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 16,287 cases, including 846 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,946 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 64 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 13,742 had been discharged in Taiwan.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
